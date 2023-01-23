JUST IN
Business Standard

Foreign portfolio investor legroom gains for Kotak Mahindra Bank

During the quarter ended December 2022, the FPI holding in the private sector lender fell 1 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 39.26 per cent

BS Reporter 

Kotak Mahindra Bank
The FPI holding has come off from a high of 45.09 per cent in December 2020.

The investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has inched up further in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the FPI holding in the private sector lender fell 1 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 39.26 per cent.

The FPI holding has come off from a high of 45.09 per cent in December 2020.

“The stock will initially be added to the index (FTSE) at an investability weight of 5 per cent. Subject to more than 20 per cent foreign headroom, the investability weight will increase by 5 per cent at subsequent rebalances,” analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics said.


Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:36 IST

