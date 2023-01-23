Foreign portfolio investor legroom gains for Kotak Mahindra Bank

The legroom for (FPIs) has inched up further in .

During the quarter ended December 2022, the FPI holding in the private sector lender fell 1 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 39.26 per cent.

The FPI holding has come off from a high of 45.09 per cent in December 2020.

“The stock will initially be added to the index (FTSE) at an investability weight of 5 per cent. Subject to more than 20 per cent foreign headroom, the investability weight will increase by 5 per cent at subsequent rebalances,” analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics said.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd