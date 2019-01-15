Foseco India zooms 20% as board to consider delisting of shares from BSE

-
ALSO READ
Linde India hits record high on delisting plan; stock zooms 36% in 3 days
Sebi floats paper seeking to grant promoters a say in delisting prices
Sebi deliberating on ways to grant promoters a say in delisting prices
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh 7-month lows; YES Bank, TCS, Infosys stocks fall
Market outlook: Nifty50 index may be on course for the 11,400 level
-
“A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, 25 January 2019, to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 December 2018 and also to consider, if thought fit, to recommend the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2018,” Foseco India said in a BSE filing today.
The board of directors will also consider, if thought fit, the proposal of voluntary delisting of the company's equity shares from the BSE, it added.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Foseco India has frozen 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,621 per share.
Till 02:10 pm, a combined 71,556 equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for 16,148 shares on both the exchanges, data showed.
As of September 30, 2018, the promoters held 75 per cent stake in Foseco India. Karibu Limited have 11.48 per cent holding, while individual shareholders hold 10.55 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern data showed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU