Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for Rs 5,000-cr IPO

Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd's India unit Bharat FIH Ltd on Wednesday filed for a domestic initial public offering of up to Rs 5,000 crore ($662.97 million), according to its draft prospectus.

The IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to Rs 2,500 crore, offer for sale of up to Rs 2,500 crore.

HSBCI, Citigroup, BNP Paribas are among book running lead managers to Bharat FIH IPO.