Foreign portfolio flows in 2020 turn positive on RBI's stimulus action

Foreign portfolio flows (FPIs) into the domestic equities have turned positive on a year-to-date basis. At one point—during end-April, the overseas investors had pulled out $7.1 billion for the year from domestic stocks. Since then, there has been a dramatic turnaround in FPI flows thanks to aggressive stimulus action taken by global central banks leading to softening of yields in the debt market.

While net FPI slows for the initial two months were positive, FPI selling was seen accelerating in the subsequent two months. Between February 26 and April 27, overseas investors had yanked out over $10 billion from the market due to the uncertainty and economic shocks caused by the covid-19 pandemic. However, in the last four months $7.5 billion has flown back into domestic stocks, helping the benchmark indices bounce back more than 40 per cent off their 2020 lows.

The jump acceleration in FPI flows has coincided with dip in the yield on the US 10-year. During mid-March, the 10-year yield stood at 1.2 per cent, which slipped below 0.5 per cent earlier this month amid aggressive bond-buying by the US Federal Reserve and pledge that it would continue to expand its balance sheet to shore up growth.

“Central banks are clear they will print money for the next two years. As they print money to finance economies, cost of capital will further reduce. Our country will receive more foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to fund economic revival,”says Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

"There is a surplus of liquidity because of the quantitative easing measures in the developed world. And some of it is coming to India," adds UR Bhat, Director, Dalton Capital Advisors (India).





To be sure, a substantial part of the $7.5 billion that has come since April is on account of large share sales in companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.

"Since April, the large part of the flows has come on account of block sales and follow on issuances by marquee companies. The FPI participation in these shares sales is quite significant. In comparison, the secondary market buying by FPIs has been muted,” notes Bhat.

Market players say the positive stance taken by overseas investors has helped kept the sentiment buoyant. This has led to aggressive buying by domestic retail and wealthy investors.

However, the sharp rally has driven up valuations. Several blue chip stocks now trade at price-to-earnings multiples that are higher than pre-covid levels. This despite deterioration in earnings and downgrades to projected earnings for this and the next financial year.

“The jury is out on whether the global recovery will be V-shaped or U-shaped. India is not the cheapest amongst emerging There are a lot of risks out there," says Andrew Holland, CEO Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.