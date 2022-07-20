FPIs, mutual funds increase marginally stake in Paytm in Apr-June qtr

-
ALSO READ
Funds raised by Indian fintechs sees 296% jump in 2021 at $5.94 bn
Sebi allows mutual funds to resume investing in international stocks
Paytm loss widens 45% to Rs 778 cr in Q3, revenue rises 89%
Front-running scandal at Axis Mutual Fund set to rock $465-bn MF industry
Paytm's Madhur Deora gets additional role as CFO of One97 Communications
-
Foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds have marginally increased stake in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, according to a regulatory filing.
The shareholding pattern of One97 Communications for June quarter 2022-23 shows that the number of shareholders as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rose from 54 to 83, taking the number of shares held by them to 3,53,72,428 from 2,86,80,948 in the previous March quarter.
With this, the shareholding of FPIs in the company has gone up from 4.42 per cent to 5.45 per cent. The number of shareholders as mutual funds also went up from just 3 to 19, taking the number of shares held by them to 74,02,309 from 68,19,790.
Paytm's stock increased about 18 per cent to Rs 675.8 in June quarter. Its shares opened at Rs 742 apiece on Wednesday morning.
During June 2022 quarter, Paytm loan disbursements jumped over 5-fold to 84.78 lakh that was 9 times higher in terms of value at Rs 5,554 crore year-on-year, reaching an annualised run rate of Rs 24,000 crore.
The total merchant payment volume or GMV (gross merchandise value) of the company more than doubled to Rs 2.96 lakh crore year-on-year from Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
Paytm's average monthly transacting users (MTU) in the quarter increased 49 per cent to 7.48 crore from 5 crore in June quarter 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU