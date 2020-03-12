FPIs pull out Rs 32,777 cr from markets in 12 days as risk-off intensifies

Outflow from the Indian capital market could pick up pace if foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to remain in a risk-off phase given the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has tightened its grip over most economies, say analysts.

Adopting a cautious approach amid the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have already pulled out a net Rs 32,777 crore ($4.5 billion) from the Indian capital in the past twelve trading days.

“For / FIIs, it is more of a global risk-off and not just about India. While the health scare has dampened investment sentiment across the globe, India does benefit from the sharp fall in oil prices seen over the past few sessions. As regards coronavirus, we have been relatively unaffected as compared to the developed nations. Thus, the main reason why the FIIs are exiting is the risk-off. So long this persists, India will not be spared,” explains U R Bhat, managing director at Dalton Capital.

As per latest depositories data, have pulled out Rs 29,262 crore ($4.02 billion) from the equity segment between February 24 and March 9, 2020. While, on Wednesday, March 11, sold net amount of Rs 3,515 crore ($475 million), the stock exchange data show. This translates into a total net outflow of Rs 32,777 crore during the period. With Thursday’s fall, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices have tanked a massive 17 per cent in just 13 trading days.

Nischal Maheshwari, chief executive officer for institutional equities & advisory at Centrum Broking, too, echoes a similar view and expects the to remain fragile and respond negatively to virus-related developments and dwindling global economic indicators.

“Given the ongoing global risk sentiment, investors are flocking to safe-haven asset classes and avoiding risky emerging market (EM) asset classes. Given the global health scare, the Indian economy may enjoy the position of being less vulnerable to such shocks,” Maheshwari said.

While a coordinated aggressive monetary easing from the central banks is most likely to offer some respite in the near-term, it is unlikely to improve the sentiments substantially unless there are signs of abating, analysts say.

As regards the economic impact of coronavirus, analysts at UBS suggest the market is pricing in global growth at only 2 per cent, compared to a long-term average of 3.5 per cent, 4 per cent prior to Covid-19 worries and 2.8 per cent before the talks with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) on oil demand and supply broke down.

“The quick 'double shock' has meant that this has been the sharpest eight-week decline in growth expectations since the global financial crisis (GFC). Even so, as long as the flow of new cases is rising, the low is likely not yet in place for a number of risk assets. If the virus can be contained, global equities should make new stimulus-powered highs by end-2020. In the intermediate scenario, we still see a recovery in H2, but not enough to keep returns positive for the year,” wrote Arend Kapteyn, global head of economics, strategy research and chief economist of UBS Investment Bank in a recent report.