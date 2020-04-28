Franklin fiasco: Gilt funds emerge as star in troubled debt MF pack

Amid the turmoil in the debt mutual fund space, the 10-year government bonds (gilt) segment has emerged as the ace in the pack. Sharper-than-expected rate cuts and liquidity measures by the RBI have helped the category deliver best returns in over a decade.

At present, the one-year return for the gilt fund category is 17 per cent — higher than the one-year return for the dozen-odd categories in the debt MF space. Also, the rolling one-year returns in the past six months have been as high as 20 per cent — the best since the 2008 crisis. “This is not the ...