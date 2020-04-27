Franklin fund of funds to re-jig debt allocation post-exit window

The fund of funds (FoFs) of Mutual Fund, affected by the fund house’s scheme wind-up move, will be re-jigging their debt allocation by bringing in another scheme, while continuing to hold on to impacted scheme exposure at marked-down valuations.

On Friday, the fund house decided to revise the value of the fixed-income schemes allocations in affected FoFs by 50 per cent. Four of Franklin’s life stage FoF schemes have exposure to Dynamic Accrual Fund, which is among the six schemes being wound-up.

Apart from this, Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds (FIDAAF) and Franklin India Multi-Asset Solution Fund (FIMAS) have exposure to Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (FISTIP).

The six FoFs of Frankin, along with FIMAS saw their net asset values (NAVs) dip by 6-25 per cent on Friday, as the fund house took the re-valuing exercise following its scheme wind-up move.

Investment advisors say that taking the markdown is a fair move. “It is being to reflect the lack of liquidity in the underlying scheme, as all redemptions have been stopped in those schemes as they are being wound-up. Meanwhile, FoF investors can choose to stay put as the new scheme coming in is unlikely to be a credit risk-oriented scheme, as that strategy is being wound-up by the fund house,” said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.





While the fund house is proposing the 30-day exit-load free window in FoFs, advisors say investors can stay put. “As and when the recovery happens in the underlying schemes, and money comes back to those investors, similarly the FoF investors will also start to see recovery. The schemes have several portfolio companies and it will be wrong approach to think that none of companies will pay up. Recovery is bound to happen from current valuations,” Joshi added.

However, the FoFs will continue to operate as normal schemes available for redemptions and subscriptions. The fixed income allocation for the time being will be made into cash and collateralised borrowing and lending obligations, the so-called CBLO market.

Redemptions in the FoF schemes will be funded through CBLO or other scheme allocations in the portfolios, while taking care that overall allocation of the schemes are not disturbed.

The whole process of shifting scheme allocation would require approval of trustees and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Following this, the relevant schemes will be opened up for the 30-day exit window.

As of March 31, 2020, FIDAAF had exposure of 45.59 per cent to FISTIP. Franklin Life Stage FoF 50s plus plan had 52.2 per cent exposure to Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund. According to sources, the fund house has already significantly reduced FoF exposure to wound up schemes, but the latest figures couldn’t be ascertained.

FOF typically aim to achieve diversification by investing in multiple schemes. The segment, however, has not taken off in India in a big way.