Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes get Rs 941 cr in fortnight

-
ALSO READ
Forensic audit report findings not final, says Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton case: Karnataka HC says consent of unit holders needed
Gujarat HC stays Franklin Templeton MF's voting process following plea
Franklin MF ropes in Kotak Bank to expedite wind-up of 6 schemes
Franklin MF sees Rs 616 cr default from Essel Infra in four schemes
-
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) said on Wednesday that six of its debt schemes that are currently in the process of winding up had received Rs 941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during the period between October 30 and November 13, 2020.
This amount includes Rs 814 crore received as pre-payments and takes the total cash flows received till date since April 24, 2020 to Rs 9,682 crore.
The cash available stands at Rs 5,952 crore as of November 13, 2020 for the four cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses. Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 43 per cent, 27 per cent, 26 per cent and 8 per cent of their respective AUM in cash.
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had shut six of its debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the debt market amid the pandemic for the closure.
ALSO READ: LVB a strategic asset, must not be handed over 'free of cost': Promoter
Last month, the Karnataka High Court said that the Franklin Templeton trustees should have taken the consent of unit holders before giving the nod for winding down of six debt schemes. The court restrained the trustees from taking any further steps till the consent of unit holders via simple majority is obtained.
The High Court stayed the operative part of the judgment for six weeks for appeal, during which time it said no redemptions would be allowed.
The six debt schemes -- Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund--collectively managed about Rs 25,000 crore as AUM when they were shut.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU