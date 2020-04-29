Franklin Templeton's four shut schemes see NAVs dip on Future exposure

Four of the six wound-up schemes of (FT) Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday saw 1.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent dip in their respective net asset values (NAVs), after valuation agencies re-priced certain exposures to Future group firms, which had been given moratorium by FT MF on payment obligations related to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs).



India Income Opportunities Fund saw its NAV dip 3.79 per cent on Tuesday, followed by Short Term Income Plan, which saw its NAV dip by 2.64 per cent. Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Dynamic Accrual Fund saw their NAVs dip 1.52 per cent and 1.77 per cent, respectively.



In an investor update, the fund house said that on the request of Future group, it had extended moratorium to the group with respect to NCD obligations falling in April-June.



The four schemes had varied exposure to three Future group companies -- Future Ideas, Nufuture Digital and Rivaaz Trade Ventures.



The fund house pointed out that the decision to give moratorium was taken well before the announcement of winding up of the six “yield-oriented fixed income schemes” on April 23, 2020.



The fund house cited the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to allow moratorium as a relief to borrowers under stress due to Covid-19 lockdown, as well as subsequent relaxation in default valuation norms put out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on March 30, 2020.





Sebi has said that if there is a delay in payment or extension of maturity solely -due to the challenges created by the Covid-19 lockdown, valuation agencies may not consider the same as default.



Also, if there is a difference between valuations provided by the two valuation agencies, the fund house needs to accept conservative of the two valuations. The fund house said while valuation agencies did not consider this as default, it re-priced the instruments and the lower of the two valuations was being taken into account.

