Franklin Templeton's investment in Rana Kapoor's YES Capital under ED lens

Franklin Templeton MF’s investments in YES Capital, a Rana Kapoor firm, have come under regulatory glare. Schemes among the six wound up by the fund house had given a loan of Rs 518 crore against non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the firm in March 2019, according to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) charge sheet in the YES Bank fraud case.

This has raised further questions over the investment philosophy followed by the asset manager. The federal agency, in its report, listed 74 entities running under the three main holding companies of Rana Kapoor and his family ...