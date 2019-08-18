From Dr Reddy's to Cipla, pharma companies aren't out of the woods: Experts

The BSE Healthcare Index hit an all-time low last week and continues to trade weak due to multiple headwinds. Despite easing competitive intensity in the US and lower price erosion, the sector does not seem to be out of the woods. There are multiple pain points for the sector in the core markets of the US and India which are pegging back the growth prospects.

First, the US market. Near-term growth in this lucrative geography hinges on timely approval for large products, regulatory clearances and success of speciality products. Even though Indian companies are on a strong footing and ...