From falling output to dipping monthly arrivals: The onion story in charts

Onion prices surged to set a new record of Rs 130/kg at the Lasalgaon mandi this year because of around 30 per cent crop damage following floods in Maharashtra and other major growing states. While arrivals of the kharif onion were delayed by around two months and the quantity declined sharply, more than required soil moisture because of the late-season rainfall hit rabi sowing prospects.

The 3rd Advanced Estimates project India’s annual onion output at 23.5 mt for 2018-19. The availability of the bulb for 2019-20 may decline to 16.5 mt. Considering 10 per cent of spoilage and ...