From HDFC Bank to L&T, most Nifty stocks deep in the red since the Budget

Only nine of the 50 Nifty stocks have managed to gain since the Union Budget. Even after the recent rebound, the index of blue-chip companies is down 807 points, or 6.7 per cent, since July 4. HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries alone have contributed to a fourth of the decline.

Besides, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have been a big drag on the index performers. On the other hand, shares of Infosys, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the stocks that have gained the most since the Budget, making a 100-point positive contribution to the Nifty. An ...