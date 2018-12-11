JUST IN
Business Standard

From IOC to YES Bank, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, IOC, Asian Paints, YES bank

Devangshu Datta 

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Nifty

Current: 10,549 (fut: 10,584), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,500. Stop-short positions at 10,670. Big moves could go till 10,450, 10,700. Trend likely to stay negative. A long 10,400p (87), short 10,300p (65) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops below 10,475.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,163 (fut: 26,273)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,150. Stop-short positions at 26,400. Big moves could go till 25,800, 26,650. Trend may stay negative.

IOC

Current: Rs 132 Target: Rs 128

Keep a stop at Rs 134 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 129 and Rs 130. Book profits at Rs 128.

Asian Paints

Current: Rs 1,323 Target: Rs 1,345

Keep a stop at Rs 1,310 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,335 and Rs 1,340. Book profits at Rs 1,345.

YES Bank

Current: Rs 178 Target: Rs 173

Keep a stop at Rs 180 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 174 and Rs 175. Book profits at Rs 173.

First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 23:00 IST

