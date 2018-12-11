From IOC to YES Bank, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Nifty
Current: 10,549 (fut: 10,584), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,500. Stop-short positions at 10,670. Big moves could go till 10,450, 10,700. Trend likely to stay negative. A long 10,400p (87), short 10,300p (65) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops below 10,475.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,163 (fut: 26,273)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,150. Stop-short positions at 26,400. Big moves could go till 25,800, 26,650. Trend may stay negative.
IOC
Current: Rs 132 Target: Rs 128
Keep a stop at Rs 134 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 129 and Rs 130. Book profits at Rs 128.
Asian Paints
Current: Rs 1,323 Target: Rs 1,345
Keep a stop at Rs 1,310 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,335 and Rs 1,340. Book profits at Rs 1,345.
YES Bank
Current: Rs 178 Target: Rs 173
Keep a stop at Rs 180 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 174 and Rs 175. Book profits at Rs 173.
