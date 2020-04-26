How brands are adopting creative ways to communicate amid Covid-19 lockdown

Last week, Honda sent out a WhatsApp message to consumers fretting at home under lockdown. It had the image of a contactless keypad of a car and read “You played a key role”.

Once you clicked on the message, the first slide appeared with the image of a car and its purported owner. It said, “You kept your car parked”; the second slide showed the owner washing up and the message said, “You kept the threat away”; the third showed the owner keying away at her laptop with a message, “You kept working at home”. The final slide, a simple ...