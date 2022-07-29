Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city

remained high, yet stable in the country on Friday. While and rates in Delhi are firm at Rs 96.76 per litre and Rs 89.66 per litre, respectively, Mumbai is paying Rs 106.29 per litre for and Rs 94.25 per litre for fuel.

Crude oil prices have been showing an upward trend globally, indicating a slight weakness in the US dollar. However, petrol- prices in India are reviewed daily by oil companies making it hard to track minute growth or decline. Although the prices have been relatively stable for the last two months, it is crucial to know what fuel inflation or deflation holds for you.

A group of 23 oil-exporting nations, OPEC+ decides the quantity of fuel to sell on the global market and maintains the worldwide supply. As the oil prices rise higher, OPEC+ will keep the oil output unchanged and would mark the end of the 2020 output reduction pact by next week, said Reuters.

According to major oil companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, these are the petrol-diesel retail prices in different cities of India.

Petrol, diesel rates in metropolitan cities today

Delhi: The residents of the national capital are paying Rs 96.76 per litre for and Rs 89.66 for diesel.

Mumbai: Petrol is available at Rs 106.29 per litre while the diesel can be bought at Rs 94.25 per litre.

Chennai: In Chennai petrol costs Rs 102.62 per litre, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 94.22 per litre.

Kolkata: The petrol price is Rs 106 per litre and diesel is Rs 92.74 per litre.

Petrol, diesel rates in other cities today

Hyderabad: You can buy petrol at Rs 109.64 per litre and diesel at Rs.97.8 per litre in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru: Petrol in India's Silicon Valley costs Rs 101.92 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs. 87.87 per litre.

Bhopal: Petrol is priced at Rs 108.63 per litre in Bhopal, and diesel is available at Rs 93.88 per litre.

Guwahati: Guwahati has lower petroleum prices, with petrol selling at Rs.95.99 per litre and diesel at Rs 83.92 per litre.

Lucknow: Petrol is available for Rs 96.55 per litre and diesel at Rs.89.74 per litre in UP’s capital.

Gandhinagar: In Gandhinagar, petrol costs Rs 96.62 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 92.36 per litre.

Thiruvananthapuram: Petroleum products are expensive in Kerala’s capital. Whilepetrol is selling at Rs 107.69 per litre, diesel costs Rs 96.51 per litre.