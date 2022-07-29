Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth time in 6 days as Cong plans protests
Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise again, ninth increase in 10 days
Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise per litre again, fourth hike in 5 days
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise, third increase in four days
Small, frequent spikes in fuel prices to dent consumption, challenge growth
-
Fuel prices remained high, yet stable in the country on Friday. While petrol and diesel rates in Delhi are firm at Rs 96.76 per litre and Rs 89.66 per litre, respectively, Mumbai is paying Rs 106.29 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.25 per litre for diesel fuel.
Crude oil prices have been showing an upward trend globally, indicating a slight weakness in the US dollar. However, petrol-diesel prices in India are reviewed daily by oil companies making it hard to track minute growth or decline. Although the prices have been relatively stable for the last two months, it is crucial to know what fuel inflation or deflation holds for you.
A group of 23 oil-exporting nations, OPEC+ decides the quantity of fuel to sell on the global market and maintains the worldwide supply. As the oil prices rise higher, OPEC+ will keep the oil output unchanged and would mark the end of the 2020 output reduction pact by next week, said Reuters.
According to major oil companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, these are the petrol-diesel retail prices in different cities of India.
Petrol, diesel rates in metropolitan cities today
Delhi: The residents of the national capital are paying Rs 96.76 per litre for petrol and Rs 89.66 for diesel.
Mumbai: Petrol is available at Rs 106.29 per litre while the diesel can be bought at Rs 94.25 per litre.
Chennai: In Chennai petrol costs Rs 102.62 per litre, while the price of diesel stands at Rs 94.22 per litre.
Kolkata: The petrol price is Rs 106 per litre and diesel is Rs 92.74 per litre.
Petrol, diesel rates in other cities today
Hyderabad: You can buy petrol at Rs 109.64 per litre and diesel at Rs.97.8 per litre in Hyderabad.
Bengaluru: Petrol in India's Silicon Valley costs Rs 101.92 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs. 87.87 per litre.
Bhopal: Petrol is priced at Rs 108.63 per litre in Bhopal, and diesel is available at Rs 93.88 per litre.
Guwahati: Guwahati has lower petroleum prices, with petrol selling at Rs.95.99 per litre and diesel at Rs 83.92 per litre.
Lucknow: Petrol is available for Rs 96.55 per litre and diesel at Rs.89.74 per litre in UP’s capital.
Gandhinagar: In Gandhinagar, petrol costs Rs 96.62 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 92.36 per litre.
Thiruvananthapuram: Petroleum products are expensive in Kerala’s capital. Whilepetrol is selling at Rs 107.69 per litre, diesel costs Rs 96.51 per litre.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU