Fund mobilisation via QIPs in 2019 is the second-highest in five years

Fund raising via qualified institutional placement (QIP) gained momentum in calendar year 2019 (CY19) with a total nine companies raising Rs 30,812 crore via the private placement route given the revival in equity market. This is 86 per cent higher compared to previous year and is the second-highest amount raised via this route in the past five years.

In the past two months alone, four companies have garnered a cumulative Rs 22,400 crore via this route. In CY18, 25 companies had raised Rs 16,587 crore, while in CY17, as many as 43 companies had raised Rs 60,652 crore, shows data from PRIME Database.

is a capital-raising tool through which listed companies can sell shares, fully and partly convertible debentures or any securities other than warrants that are convertible into stocks, to a qualified institutional buyer (QIB).

Sectorally, companies from the financial sector have shown an appetite for funds thus far in CY19. Recently, Bajaj Finance, the non-banking finance company, raised Rs 8,500-crore by issuing shares on private placement to qualified institutional investors. In September, the private sector lender had raised Rs 12,500 crore in India’s second-largest

These entities plan to use the issue proceeds to augment the long-term resources for meeting funding requirements for business activities and to meet the capital adequacy norms laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). That apart, these companies also plan to use proceeds for repayment of debt and fund growth of existing businesses.

“If one leaves out and Bajaj Finance, the overall mop-up hasn’t been much. That said, the success story of these two shows the conviction of participants in the market and fundamentally sound companies despite the flow,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research.

According to PRIME Database, 70 companies had announced their intention to raise a combined Rs 1.5 trillion through the route in CY19. The list includes State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Adani Power, JSW Steel and Indian Bank.

Munish Aggarwal, director (capital markets), Equirus Capital shares a similar view and says and have contributed to nearly two-third of the funds raised. He, however, sees more such issues if the economic downturn is arrested.

“We expect a gradual pick-up in issue activity, which will be driven by improving market sentiment and expected improvement in macro-economic data. If the demand slowdown is addressed, CY20 will witness unprecedented issue activity,” Aggarwal says.

Post September 2019, market sentiment revived sharply due to various policy initiatives by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to arrest the growth slowdown. This will, however, take time to work on the ground and reflect in numbers, analysts say.

The S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 12 per cent or 4,232 points from its September 19, low of 36,093 levels - hitting an all-time high of 40,749 on Friday in intra-day trade. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities expect the government to maintain its policy/reform momentum and announce more initiatives going ahead, which could drive higher.

“We expect financial services to contribute a lion’s share of incremental fund raising but foresee improved participation from sectors like metals, consumer, logistics, healthcare and capital goods,” Aggarwal of Equirus adds.

