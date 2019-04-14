Fund pick: Axis Midcap Fund shows steady progress across periods

Launched in February 2011, Axis Midcap Fund featured in the top 30 percentile of the mid-cap funds category in CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings (CMFR) during the three quarters ended December 2018. With over 17 years of experience, Shreyash Devalkar has been managing the fund since November 2016.

The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) almost doubled from Rs 1,203 crore in April 2016 to Rs 2,199 crore in March 2019. The investment objective of the scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of ...