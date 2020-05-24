Fund pick: Canara Robeco Equity Diversified Fund is a consistent performer

Launched in 2003, Canara Robeco Equity Diversified Fund has featured in the top 30 percentile of the multi-cap category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) over the past three quarters ended March 2020. The fund has been managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Miyush Gandhi since July 2016 and October 2019, respectively.

The month-end assets under management (AUM) of the fund have more than doubled over the past three years, from Rs 786 crore in May 2017 to Rs 1,897 crore in April 2020. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing in equity and ...