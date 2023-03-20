JUST IN
Business Standard

Fund Pick: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is enduring innings at the crease

In the past three years, the fund took exposure across market capitalisations, with predominant allocation to large-cap stocks (averaging 79.88 per cent)

Topics
HDFC Mutual Fund | Mutual Funds | flexi-cap funds

CRISIL Research 

HDFC

Launched in January 1995, the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has featured in the top 30th percentile of the flexi-cap category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2022.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 06:05 IST

