Fund pick: Invesco India Mid Cap Fund is a consistent performer

Launched in April 2007, Invesco India Midcap Fund featured in the top 30 percentile of the mid-cap category in CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the last three quarters ended March 2019. The month-end assets under management (AUM) of the fund increased over two times, from Rs 128 crore in May 2016 to Rs 369 crore in April 2019.

The fund is managed by Pranav Gokhale and Neelesh Dhamnaskar since March 2018 and July 2018, respectively. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation by investing a minimum 65 per cent of the portfolio in mid-cap ...