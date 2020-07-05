Fund Pick: UTI Equity Fund has consistently outperformed its peers

UTI Equity Fund has featured in the top 30 percentile of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the past eight quarters ending March 2020. Ajay Tyagi has been managing the fund since January 2016; he has been associated with UTI AMC since 2000.

Assets under management (AUM) of the scheme increased over 1.75 times from Rs 5,163 crore in June 2017 to Rs 9,057 crore in May 2020. The scheme's investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies across market capitalisation. Trailing ...