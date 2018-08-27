Future Group shares gain on talks of global interest

Shares of Future Group companies have rallied by up to 14% on the BSE after the media reported that Google, Paytm Mall may team up to shop for Future Retail stake.

Future Retail has surged nearly 8% to Rs 558 in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes. The trading volumes jumped more than three-times with a combined 3.35 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE till 03:02 pm.

“The Company evaluates various possibilities, including in relation to business association with third parties, which is always a subject matter of further feasibility studies and the need for requisite consents in accordance to the applicable laws. At present, since there has been no such decision taken by the Board of Directors of the Company there is no disclosure obligation that would have otherwise triggered,” Future Retail said in a BSE filing on clarification on news report.