Future Group stocks rally 20% after CCI suspends Amazon deal

Shares of Future Group's listed companies rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday's trade, in an otherwise weak market, after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday suspended Amazon's 2019 deal with (FRL). The antitrust watchdog also imposed Rs 200 crore penalty on the e-commerce major for certain contraventions. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ORDER



Among individual stocks, (Rs 57.50) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (Rs 80.75), Future Lifestyle Fashions (Rs 59.20), Future Enterprises (Rs 11.61) and Future Consumer (Rs 8.19) rallied 20 per cent each on the BSE in the intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE was down 1.5 per cent at 56,134 points at 09:28 AM. Despite today's surge, most of these stocks were down between 15 per cent and 35 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.

In its 57-page order, the competition watchdog said it considered necessary to examine the combination afresh, given that the two players were known in the online marketplace and offline retailing and had contemplated strategic alignment between their businesses.