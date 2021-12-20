Future Group stocks rally 20% after CCI suspends Amazon deal

-
ALSO READ
CCI suspends Amazon deal with Future, fines US giant Rs 200 crore
CCI won't be intimidated by the arrogance of Amazon, says Future Retail
Top headlines: Amazon seeks pause on CCI review, India Inc's profit booms
Supreme Court stalls $3.4-billion RIL-Future deal, win for Amazon
Amazon asks CCI to revoke $3.4-billion Future-RIL deal approval
-
Shares of Future Group's listed companies rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Monday's trade, in an otherwise weak market, after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday suspended Amazon's 2019 deal with Future Retail (FRL). The antitrust watchdog also imposed Rs 200 crore penalty on the e-commerce major for certain contraventions. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ORDER
Among individual stocks, Future Retail (Rs 57.50) and Future Supply Chain Solutions (Rs 80.75), Future Lifestyle Fashions (Rs 59.20), Future Enterprises (Rs 11.61) and Future Consumer (Rs 8.19) rallied 20 per cent each on the BSE in the intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE was down 1.5 per cent at 56,134 points at 09:28 AM. Despite today's surge, most of these stocks were down between 15 per cent and 35 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.
In its 57-page order, the competition watchdog said it considered necessary to examine the combination afresh, given that the two players were known in the online marketplace and offline retailing and had contemplated strategic alignment between their businesses.
In August 2019, Amazon acquired 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of FRL, for around Rs 1,500 crore. One year later, in August 2020, Future Group struck a $3.4-billion asset-sale deal with Reliance Industries (RIL). CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU