Future Retail, YES Bank, IDBI Bank and PNB among top stocks to track

Among key factors heading into Wednesday's trade, markets will look out for the conflicting signals on prospects for de-escalating the China-US trade dispute. That apart, investors will also turn attention to a speech on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clues on how many more times the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Punjab National Bank: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed Punjab National Bank's "Issuer Default Rating" and removed "Viability Rating" from "Rating Watch Negative", as it feels that the lender's non-performing loans have peaked and downside risk to profitability has eased.

YES Bank: Moody's Investors Service Tuesday downgraded Yes Bank's ratings to non-investment grade and changed outlook to negative from stable on the back of various resignations from the Board. The stock ended 2.55 per cent lower at Rs 183 apiece on BSE.

Future Retail: Online retailer Amazon is in advanced stage of talks to buy around 9.5 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail. A final shape to an agreement between the two parties is expected to take place within the next 10 days, the sources said although in case of last minute hurdles the deal could be announced as late as January 2019, said a PTI report.

Reliance Capital: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net loss of Rs 163 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

IDBI Bank: The Competition Commission has cleared LIC's proposed acquisition of up to 51 per cent stake in debt-laden IDBI Bank. The deal would help the insurance behemoth to enter the banking space and would provide business synergies despite the IDBI Bank's stressed balance sheet.





Arvind: The textile manufacturer informed bourses that the effective date for the demerger and allotment of shares will be November 29.

Lupin: The drug major's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ramesh Swaminathan announced his resignation on November 27.The company is yet to announce a replacement for Swaminathan.

Inox Wind: The wind energy equipment maker said it will launch turbines with a capacity of 3 million watts (MW) each, 50 per cent more than the typical, large turbine sold in India.

Merck: The company announced it has won two R&D 100 Awards. The 56th annual R&D 100 Awards program, honoring the 100 most innovative and significant technologies introduced in the past year, recognized Merck for its BioReliance Viral and Gene Therapy Assay Portfolio and proxy-CRISPR technology. Merck has received nine R&D 100 Awards in the past six years.