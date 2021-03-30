FY21: Momentous year for bonds, rupee and forex reserves amid the pandemic

In a relief of sorts for the bond market, the yields on the 10-year bond are closing lower than how the started the year, but it could have been a lot worse. The 10-year bond yields closed at 6.147 per cent on Tuesday, on the eve of the closure of the financial year 2020-21.

The yields started the financial year at 6.305 per cent as the nation grappled with a lockdown. The yields could have inched up higher following the US yields, and rising oil prices, but deft handling by the RBI ensured yields remained soft. If the yields close the financial year substantially higher than ...