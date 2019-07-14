Gail India, Emami, Shriram Transport Finance on fund managers' radar

GAIL (India), Shriram Transport Finance and Emami were on the most-boughtlist of mutual funds (MFs) in June. Fund managers were seen taking advantage of price correction in some of the stocks. For instance, Emami's share price fell 14 per cent in June amid concerns over promoter debt. The stock was on the most-bought list of SBI MF, Birla Sun Life MF, L&T MF, Sundaram MF and LIC MF.

Fund houses pumped in Rs 1,053 crore in the stock. GAIL drew the largest chunk of MF investments at Rs 1,266 crore. The stock was down 13.7 per cent in June. Shriram Transport Finance saw Rs 1,098 ...