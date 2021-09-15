Gail India, Indraprastha Gas have given a fresh breakout, says Ajit Mishra

-
-
Apollo Tyres Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 221.05
Initiation range: Rs 218-220
Target: Rs 234
Stop loss: Rs 213
We’re seeing noticeable traction in tyre stocks with the rebound in the auto counters. Apollo Tyre has been witnessing a gradual up move after retesting the major support zone of long term moving average (200-EMA). Indications are in the favour of a steady rise from hereon.
GAIL (India) Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 156
Initiation range: Rs 152-155
Target: Rs 166
Stop loss: Rs 149
GAIL has witnessed a breakout from a congestion zone, after spending nearly 3 months in a corrective phase. The sharp surge in volumes combined with the existence of a strong support zone of moving averages ribbon on the daily chart is further adding to the positivity. We thus recommend initiating fresh longs in the given range.
Indraprastha Gas Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 587
Initiation range: Rs 585-590
Target: Rs 625
Stop loss: Rs 570
IGL has witnessed a breakout from the consolidation range of 500-585 levels after spending nearly nine months. The chart pattern combined with overall buoyancy in the energy space is pointing towards a steady rise. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate in the mentioned zone.==============================
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
