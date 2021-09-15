JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying Hero MotoCorp, Amara Raja
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Gail India, Indraprastha Gas have given a fresh breakout, says Ajit Mishra

The Religare Broking analyst also recommends buying Apollo Tyres

Topics
Stock calls | Stock Recommendations | Market technicals

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

Gail India, Indraprastha Gas have given a fresh breakout, says Ajit Mishra

Apollo Tyres Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 221.05

Initiation range: Rs 218-220

Target: Rs 234

Stop loss: Rs 213

We’re seeing noticeable traction in tyre stocks with the rebound in the auto counters. Apollo Tyre has been witnessing a gradual up move after retesting the major support zone of long term moving average (200-EMA). Indications are in the favour of a steady rise from hereon.

GAIL (India) Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 156

Initiation range: Rs 152-155

Target: Rs 166

Stop loss: Rs 149

GAIL has witnessed a breakout from a congestion zone, after spending nearly 3 months in a corrective phase. The sharp surge in volumes combined with the existence of a strong support zone of moving averages ribbon on the daily chart is further adding to the positivity. We thus recommend initiating fresh longs in the given range.

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 587

Initiation range: Rs 585-590

Target: Rs 625

Stop loss: Rs 570

IGL has witnessed a breakout from the consolidation range of 500-585 levels after spending nearly nine months. The chart pattern combined with overall buoyancy in the energy space is pointing towards a steady rise. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate in the mentioned zone.

==============================

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 15 2021. 07:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.