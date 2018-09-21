Gains from Unichem acquisition to help Torrent Pharma outperform peers

The stock of Torrent Pharma has gained 21 per cent since the start of June, on expectations of strong domestic growth from both its own portfolio as well as the acquired Unichem business. The contribution from Unichem, acquired last year for Rs 36 billion, is improving and this should help it become profitable by the end of the current fiscal year.

The company derives 44 per cent of its revenues from the domestic market. The India business grew 52 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter, including the contribution from Unichem portfolio and GST-led adjustments. Excluding the ...