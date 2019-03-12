Gains will become more broad-based this year: Reliance Securities ED & CEO

The current volatility is throwing opportunities to accumulate quality stocks, says B Gopkumar, executive director and CEO, Reliance Securities. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says investing in quality mid- and small-caps is the best way to generate returns. Edited excerpts: It was a bumpy ride for Indian equities in 2018.

Will the volatility continue in 2019? Volatility is intrinsic to the way equities behave. The year 2016 was a rollercoaster ride, while 2017 was one of best years marked by very stable up-trending markets and 2018 was a bumpy year. Also, 2019 is ...