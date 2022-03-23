Ganesh Housing zooms 53% in five trading days; hits over 13-year high

-
ALSO READ
Brickwork Ratings could face Sebi ire over lapses in credit rating process
This PSU stock has zoomed 111% thus far in 2021, up 31% in the last 6 days
Acuite Ratings to incorporate ESG norms into its credit ratings
Delay in getting strategic investor a concern for Rel Gen: Brickworks
Statsguru: Charting key factors, challenges behind India's credit ratings
-
Shares of Ganesh Housing Corporation (GHCL) hit an over 13-year high of Rs 298.10, surging 16 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, in an otherwise range-bound market. At 11:46 am, the stock was11 per cent higher, as compared to 0.03 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock hit its highest level since June 2008.
The realty stock has zoomed 53 per cent in the past five trading days. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 2.2 per cent during the same period. Earlier, it had hit a record high of Rs 553 on January 4, 2008.
GHCL is engaged in construction of residential and commercial projects in and around Ahmedabad. Till date, the company, along with its various special purpose vehicles (SPVs), has developed 22 million square feet of projects with 85 per cent of all the development in the residential sector.
Currently, the company has 2 projects under construction: Malabar County III and Malabar Exotica. Apart from these, the company has more 3 projects namely Malabar Luxuria, IT SEZ, and Smile city which are expected to commence in FY2023.
On March 3, 2022, Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd had upgraded the ratings of bank loan facilities of the company by 3 notches from BWR B- to BWR BB- and outlook was upgraded from 'Negative' to 'Stable'.
Brickwork's rating upgrade reflects improved financials, significant reduction in debt, improved leverage metrics, cash inflow receipts from sales of land parcels, improved cash flows (as the company has already received customer advances of Rs. 72 crore from the running projects), and monetization of the land bank, that reduced debt and improved gearing ratio.
"The company has an ongoing project which enables company to be at a stage wherein a couple of their projects are always under the advanced stage of construction and a couple of them are under the nascent stage. This combination helps the company to balance its cash flows more efficiently," said Brickwork Ratings.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU