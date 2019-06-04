GE Power rallies 5% on winning Rs 738 crore Aravali Power contract

Shares of have surged 5 per cent to Rs 930 on the on Tuesday in early morning trade, after the company announced winning a contract worth Rs 738 crore from Company Private Limited. Company Private Limited is a Joint venture company of NTPC, Haryana Power Generation Company and Indraprastha Power Generation Company.

"The contract is for design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) systems along with auxiliaries like limestone and gypsum handling system and wet stack on full turnkey basis," said in a regulatory filing.

The stock of company engaged in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing of power plants and equipment business was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 933 touched on May 20, 2019 on the in intra-day trade. It hit an all-time high of Rs 1,109 on December 6, 2007.