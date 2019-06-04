JUST IN
GE Power rallies 5% on winning Rs 738 crore Aravali Power contract

The stock surged 5 per cent to Rs 930 on the BSE on Tuesday trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 933 touched on May 20, 2019 on the BSE in intra-day trade.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system
Shares of GE Power India have surged 5 per cent to Rs 930 on the BSE on Tuesday in early morning trade, after the company announced winning a contract worth Rs 738 crore from Aravali Power Company Private Limited. Aravali Power Company Private Limited is a Joint venture company of NTPC, Haryana Power Generation Company and Indraprastha Power Generation Company.

"The contract is for design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) systems along with auxiliaries like limestone and gypsum handling system and wet stack on full turnkey basis," GE Power India said in a regulatory filing.

The stock of company engaged in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing of power plants and equipment business was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 933 touched on May 20, 2019 on the BSE in intra-day trade. It hit an all-time high of Rs 1,109 on December 6, 2007.
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 09:29 IST

