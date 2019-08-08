Gem, jewellery exports fall 11.24% on US, China trade war and poor demand

India's gem and fell 11.24 per cent to $2707.90 million in July compared to $3050.68 million the same period last year, as the US-China trade war and poor consumer confidence dragged down business.

The sector's gross exports declined by 9.32 per cent to $12.15 billion between April and July compared to $13.39 billion during the same period last year, according to data compiled by the Gem and Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Exports fell after the Union Budget increased the duty on imported gold BY 2.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent and the decline is the worst in the last four months.

Cut and polished diamonds saw the sharpest full: exports declined 18.29 per cent to $1.50 billion in July as compared to $ 1.84 billion in July 2018.

This is because retail chains are holding a huge stock of polished diamonds and globally major consuming centres' channel inventories are high, Nimesh Patel, chief financial officer of DeBeers, had told Business Standard in a recent interview.

Mining companies have reduced prices of rough diamonds because polished diamonds prices are low on high inventories.

Cut and polished diamonds exports from April to July 2019 were lower by 17.54 per cent to $ 6.70 billion from $ 8.13 billion registered during April to July 2018. High polished diamonds inventories and lower price of polished diamonds are prevailing since last several months affecting global business.

Apart from a slowing market, Indian exporters also face pressure from high customs duty

Even gold were down in July 2019 by 5.78 per cent to $ 963.08 per cent from $ 1022.18 per cent in July 2018.

Exporters were already facing issues of delay in refund they were claiming for GST. This was blocking their working capital at a time when banks are very tough in providing working capital for this export industry. Annual gem and jewellery exports have been around $40 billion around 13 per cent of India's total exports and not providing working capital to the sector or keeping very tough norms despite several regulatory changes and closing loopholes in last one and half year has started acting as detrimental to the exports from this sector.

"Next quarter will be worse if there is no respite," said Colin Shah, vice chairman of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Gold jewellery exporters are discouraged they have to pay duty and later seek refund including GST paid. This refunds further blocks their working capital and increase cost. Annual exports from DTA is around $3 bn.

In April-July 2019, gold jewellery export was down 4.80 per cent to $ 4.09 billion from $ 4.29 billion in April-July 2018.

Exports of silver jewellery and colour gsm stones increased sharply by 97 per cent and 10 per cent respectively but exports of both categories together was $437 millions in April to July 2019, according to GJEPC data.