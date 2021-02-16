Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio

Brokerage has launched a new platform to offer a portfolio of small and mid-cap stocks selected on the basis of behavioural finance and thus having higher return potential.

The new platform called Lotusdew Prestige offers a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction using unconventional methods like M&A analysis, earning surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits to spot small and mid-cap stocks, the company said in a statement.

The new basket will have 80 per cent small-cap and the rest will be mid-cap covering several high-growth sectors such as pharma, software and consumer lending, among others.

Geojit said the new platform will be part of the its existing Smartfolios platform, and follows a tie up with Lotusdew, a Sebi and American SEC regulated entity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)