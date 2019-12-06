Girish Chandra Chaturvedi to succeed Ashok Chawla as NSE chairman

Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, the former petroleum secretary, was appointed chairman of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday. The appointment comes within weeks of him joining the board as a public interest director.

The chairman’s post was vacant since January, following Ashok Chawla’s resignation amid CBI-related developments in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Just like Chawla, Chaturvedi has been a civil servant. He also serves as non-executive chairman of ICICI Bank.

The 1977-batch IAS officer’s appointment as chairman comes at a time when the is contesting market regulator Sebi’s order against the exchange in the co-location case before the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Further, the exchange is working on limiting the fall-out of the scandal at Karvy Stock Broking.