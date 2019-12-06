Girish Chandra Chaturvedi to succeed Ashok Chawla as NSE chairman

-
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, the former petroleum secretary, was appointed chairman of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday. The appointment comes within weeks of him joining the NSE board as a public interest director.
The chairman’s post was vacant since January, following Ashok Chawla’s resignation amid CBI-related developments in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Just like Chawla, Chaturvedi has been a civil servant. He also serves as non-executive chairman of ICICI Bank.
The 1977-batch IAS officer’s appointment as chairman comes at a time when the NSE is contesting market regulator Sebi’s order against the exchange in the co-location case before the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Further, the exchange is working on limiting the fall-out of the scandal at Karvy Stock Broking.
