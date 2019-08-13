Global business growth, lower costs a booster dose for Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma’s better-than-expected June quarter performance has improved the sentiment on the Street, leading to a 3.71 per cent gain in the stock on a day when broader indices were down over 1.5 per cent. The US market, which accounts for 36 per cent of revenue, saw a 12 per cent growth in constant currency terms.

The sales numbers include contribution from a significant business of generic supply to a customer and Taro Sun’s US subsidiary, which was up 4 per cent. Analysts say growth was robust if one were to exclude the numbers from the Taro business. Sun is focussing on ...