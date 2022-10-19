Global copper market to have a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, says ICSG

-
ALSO READ
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition unveiled in India; check details here
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
XLRI XAT 2023 registration to begin on Aug 10; Here's how to apply
Central government to begin Budget 2023-24 preparations from October 10
Top headlines: RIL investor meet, surplus parked with RBI falls, and more
-
The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.
"Continued COVID-19 related restrictions and workforce absenteeism, operational and geotechnical issues, strikes, water restrictions in Chile, lower than expected head grades and community actions in Peru have constrained mine output at a number of operations this year," it said in a release.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading around $7,363 a tonne on Wednesday having declined more than 30% on growing recession fears since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March.
World apparent refined copper usage is expected to increase by about 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, the ICSG said.
"A deterioration in the global economic outlook, mainly as a consequence of elevated energy prices and high inflation has resulted in a downward revision to refined usage growth for both 2022 and 2023," the Group said.
World refined copper production is forecast to rise by about 2.8% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023, the ICSG said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU