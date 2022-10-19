JUST IN
Global copper market to see 155,000 tonne surplus in 2023, says ICSG
Copper prices weaken on worries over China and global slowdown
Steel demand needs 9% CAGR to meet 160 kg/capita consumption target: Icra
Aluminium, copper prices climb on worries about supply amid stoppages
Copper prices slide after Fed's growth warning triggers sell-off
Aluminium prices may go up over medium term, says Crisil Research
Disappointing China economic data sparks industrial metals' sell-off
Copper hits five-week high after US data undershoots, dollar slides
Copper prices slide to 20-month low on economic slowdown fears
Global demand fears, Covid in China, soaring dollar slam copper prices
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Industrial Metals
Suzlon rights issue subscribed 90% a day ahead of close, stock up 20%
Business Standard

Global copper market to have a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, says ICSG

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading around $7,363 a tonne on Wednesday having declined more than 30% on growing recession fears since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March

Topics
Copper Prices | copper market | copper

Reuters 

Global copper market to see 155,000 tonne surplus in 2023, says ICSG

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.

"Continued COVID-19 related restrictions and workforce absenteeism, operational and geotechnical issues, strikes, water restrictions in Chile, lower than expected head grades and community actions in Peru have constrained mine output at a number of operations this year," it said in a release.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading around $7,363 a tonne on Wednesday having declined more than 30% on growing recession fears since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March.

World apparent refined copper usage is expected to increase by about 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, the ICSG said.

"A deterioration in the global economic outlook, mainly as a consequence of elevated energy prices and high inflation has resulted in a downward revision to refined usage growth for both 2022 and 2023," the Group said.

World refined copper production is forecast to rise by about 2.8% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023, the ICSG said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Copper Prices

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.