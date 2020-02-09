Global investors will continue to invest in India, says Julius Baer CEO

With the Budget for FY21 presented and the Reserve Bank of India’s review of the Monetary Policy over, ASHISH GUMASHTA, chief executive officer, Julius Baer, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the markets' focus will return to fundamentals — the economy and earnings — as well as global cues, especially the coronavirus scare and its potential impact on global economies.

Edited excerpts: What is your interpretation of proposals in the Budget? There was a widespread expectation of big-bang reforms and some growth stimulus from this year’s Budget for reviving the ...