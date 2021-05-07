Global oil prices edge up as investors eye fuel demand recovery

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Crude oil will climb above $70; energy security could reappear on the radar
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy trumps demand concerns
Brent crude heads toward $70 as China energy demand outlook brightens
Oil slips on surprise rise in US crude stocks, fuel fears of demand fall
-
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade after a 1% dip in the previous session, as global economic recovery and easing travel curbs in the United States and Europe buoyed the fuel demand outlook while the surging pandemic in India capped prices.
Brent crude futures for July were at $68.17 a barrel by 0052 GMT, up 8 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose 9 cents to $64.80.
Both Brent and WTI are on track for a second weekly gain as easing restrictions on movement in the United States and Europe, recovering factory operations and coronavirus vaccinations pave the way for a revival in fuel demand, while pent-up summer travel is likely to give gasoline and jet fuel consumption a further boost.
In the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, jobless claims have dropped, signalling the labour market recovery had entered a new phase amid a booming economy.
However, oil demand recovery has been uneven as surging COVID-19 cases in India has reduced fuel consumption at the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer.
Resurgence of COVID-19 in countries such as India, Japan and Thailand is hindering gasoline demand recovery, energy consultancy FGE said in a client note, though some of that lost demand has been offset by countries such as China where recent Labour Day holiday travel surpassed 2019 levels.
"Gasoline demand in the U.S. and parts of Europe is faring relatively well," FGE said.
"Further out, we could see demand pick up as lockdowns are eased and pent-up demand is released during the summer driving season."
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU