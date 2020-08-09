Global risk-on sentiment to support Indian markets: Nischal Maheshwari

With the global markets remaining buoyant as more countries open for business after Covid-19-triggered lockdowns, NISCHAL MAHESHWARI, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Centrum Broking, tells Puneet Wadhwa that foreign investors are likely to increase concentration in export-oriented sectors now.

Edited excerpts: What’s your outlook for the markets for the next few months? The Indian markets have, so far, been moving in tandem with the global markets, and we expect this trend to continue. The risk-on sentiment has been fuelled by continuous liquidity injection ...