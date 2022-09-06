GMM Pfaudler hits 52-week high; up 26% in 1 week on strong growth outlook

-
ALSO READ
Elgi Equipments bucks weak market trend; zooms 54% in five weeks
This industrial equipment stock hits 14-year high; zooms 85% in 3 months
Apar Industries hits new high; zooms 53% in 3 weeks on strong Q4 results
Rewriting an industrial hazards law that followed the Bhopal gas leak
India's defence equipment sector offers significant new opportunities
-
Shares of GMM Pfaudler hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,096 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past one week, the stock of the industrial equipments company has surged 26 per cent on strong growth outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent during the period.
At 12:37 pm, GMM Pfaudler was trading 9.6 per cent higher at Rs 2,083, as compared to 0.20 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over four-fold with a combined 1.37 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 2,305 on August 12, 2020.
GMM Pfaudler is a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems for critical applications in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and energy sectors to organisations around the globe.
According to the company, the government's focused thrust on positioning India as a global sourcing hub, a reliable alternative to China, on becoming self-reliant, coupled with its efforts in moving up the Global Ease of Business ranking is expected to attract investments into India. These efforts should open interesting growth opportunities for GMM Pfaudler.
"The strong growth is also expected owing to the increasing market size, investments, and exports in the pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemical industries in the next 5 years," GMM Pfaudler said in its FY22 annual report.
The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to grow with key drivers being patent expiry, China +1 strategy, rising PE investments, and ebbing of regulatory risk. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will further augment investments in the pharma sector. In the chemicals sector, growth is expected from a robust capex pipeline along with opportunities from a global footprint and value-chain integration, the company said.
In a separate development, on August 4, the board of GMM Pfaudler approved the acquisition of 46 per cent of the paid-up share capital of its existing overseas subsidiary, GMM International S.a.r.l from Pfaudler International S.a.r.l (part of the promoter group of the company) and Millars Concrete Technologies Private Limited (part of the promoter group of the company), which will result in the company owning 100 per cent of the Pfaudler International business.
ICRA notes that there would be some increase in the company’s debt levels at the consolidated level than their earlier expectations, which would moderate the debt coverage metrics.
"However, the increased scale of operations as well as expansion in profitability from the business shall support its credit profile. Further, the consolidation of the balance stake at GMM International S.a.r.l shall improve the company’s retained earnings," the rating agency said in its report August 16, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU