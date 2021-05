Go Air IPO puts spotlight on Wadia Group stocks. Here's a chart check

Shares of Go Air, the Wadia Group-controlled airline, may soon take flight at the bourses as the airline gears up for Rs 3,600 crore initial public offer (IPO). The budget airline has rebranded itself to become an "ultra-low-cost" airline and plans to raise funds amid the second wave of Covid-19 that has decimated travel demand.

The move, analysts believe, may re-rate other Group firms as the airline won't be dependent on sister firms for line of credit. Wadia Group firms have been underperforming at the bourses for quite some time now. So far in the calendar year 2021, ...