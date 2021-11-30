Go Fashion gains 82% on debut after IPO is oversubscribed 135 times

Shares of (India) nearly doubled on their first day of trading on Tuesday, a sign that the frenzy is still intact despite the Paytm setback and the bout of correction in the The apparel retailer’s shares touched a high of Rs 1,341 compared its price of Rs 690 per share. the stock settled at Rs 1,253 with a gain of 82 per cent over its issue price.

The strong listing follows a hugely successful IPO, where demand exceed supply by 135 times.

Go Fashion’s comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 890 crore. Among the selling shareholders in the IPO was ICICI Venture, the alternative asset arm of ICICI Bank. Its fourth private equity fund India Advantage Fund Series 4 (IAF4) divested about half its stake in the company with a 5x gain.

“We are pleased to have supported the company in its growth journey of the last 4 years, during which Go Fashions emerged as India’s largest women’s legwear brand, achieved 3x growth in owned store footprint, an excellent revenue scale up and increase in profit margins. We believe the company is well placed for further growth going forward,” said Puneet Nanda, MD and CEO, ICICI Venture.

is engaged in retailing of women’s wear products. It has a range of products sold across multiple categories: ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, denim, and sizes.