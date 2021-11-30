Go Fashion gains 82% on debut after IPO is oversubscribed 135 times

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Muhurat Trading: Sensex reclaims 60k, up 296pts, Nifty ends above 17,900
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
-
Shares of Go Fashion (India) nearly doubled on their first day of trading on Tuesday, a sign that the IPO frenzy is still intact despite the Paytm setback and the bout of correction in the markets. The apparel retailer’s shares touched a high of Rs 1,341 compared its IPO price of Rs 690 per share. the stock settled at Rs 1,253 with a gain of 82 per cent over its issue price.
The strong listing follows a hugely successful IPO, where demand exceed supply by 135 times.
Go Fashion’s IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 890 crore. Among the selling shareholders in the IPO was ICICI Venture, the alternative asset arm of ICICI Bank. Its fourth private equity fund India Advantage Fund Series 4 (IAF4) divested about half its stake in the company with a 5x gain.
“We are pleased to have supported the company in its growth journey of the last 4 years, during which Go Fashions emerged as India’s largest women’s legwear brand, achieved 3x growth in owned store footprint, an excellent revenue scale up and increase in profit margins. We believe the company is well placed for further growth going forward,” said Puneet Nanda, MD and CEO, ICICI Venture.
Go Fashion is engaged in retailing of women’s wear products. It has a range of products sold across multiple categories: ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, denim, and sizes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU