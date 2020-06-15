Gold declines 1% in spot market as equity market sentiment turns weak

The price of gold declined by 1 per cent in the physical market on Monday following global move on poor retail consumer demand and weak equity market sentiment.

Standard gold in Mumbai’s popular Zaveri Bazaar shed Rs 464 to trade at Rs 46,859 per 10 grams on Monday from Rs 47,323 per 10 grams on Friday. The August contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) lost 1.4 per cent to trade at Rs 46,676 per 10 grams in early evening session on Monday> The contracr ended at Rs 47,334 on Friday.

“Gold and silver prices went up along with other risk-averse asset classes. There are sporadic reports of retail consumers selling their gold globally to make ends meet as they've remained jobless for months now due to economic slowdown caused by the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The decline in price today is just a knee-jerk reaction to a fall in equity markets,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.

have had quite a run with over 25 per cent returns in less than one year due to global economic slowdown on spreading Covid-19, the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, the geo-political tensions in Hong Kong and the Middle East.





“Institutions continue to remain bullish towards gold. Hence, the rally in gold would continue even with intermittent volatility,” said Naveen Mathur, Director, Anand Rathi Shares and Stockbrokers Ltd.

In global markets, gold declined on Monday after strong rally last week. In the London spot market, the metal shed 0.7 per cent to $1,718.13 an oz after gaining a strong 2.5 per cent during previous week.

Indicating a strong consumer connect, gold reserves in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange traded fund (ETF) rose by 0.1 per cent to 1136.22 tonnes on Friday.

In line with gold, silver prices have also declined by 2 per cent on Monday. Global equity reported a decline on Monday.

Meanwhile, consumers remained apprehensive over buying of new gold ornaments amid uncertainty in global economy.

“There is absolutely no sales. Consumers are afraid of coming out of homes due to fear of Covid infection,” said Kumar Jain, Director, Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, a bullion dealer and jewellery retailer in Zaveri Bazaar.