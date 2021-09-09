Gold edges higher as virus spread cuts yields, pressures stocks

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today At Rs 44,430 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500/kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Gold prices rise for 6th straight day amid easing US bond yields
Gold prices edge higher on a weaker dollar and US Treasury yields
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
-
Gold edged higher as Treasury yields fell for a second day on fears of a slowing economic recovery and the prospect of reduced central-bank stimulus.
European and U.S. equities fell Thursday as investors sought havens, boosting U.S. bonds and bullion. The relentless spread of the delta virus variant is taking its toll on America’s economy as well as global supply chains, depressing growth while boosting inflation.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he would support a plan to adjust the bank’s bond buying program soon after the September meeting. Remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde after a policy meeting later Thursday will also be examined for her take on when stimulus should be pared.
ALSO READ: Gold price today at Rs 47,120 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,800 a kg
A reduction in economic support from major central banks would weigh on bullion, which surged to a record last year on pandemic-era stimulus. Kaplan’s comments follow a separate Fed survey that added to signs that U.S. economic growth is moderating due to the spread of the delta strain.
Gold added 0.3% to $1,793.76 an ounce as of 9:22 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower. Silver, palladium and platinum gained.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU