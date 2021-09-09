Gold price today at Rs 47,120 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,800 a kg

Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 47,120 per ten gram on Wednesday in India, down Rs 290 from previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 64,800 per kg, down Rs 200 from yesterday's trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,250 and 46,120, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,520, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,450 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,120.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,570. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,350.

In the global market, on Wednesday, gold slipped to a two-week low on Wednesday as strength in the dollar and higher US Treasury yields outweighed the boost to bullion from deepening concerns about global economic growth.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,792.27 per ounce by 1:49 pm EDT (1749 GMT), having dropped to $1,781.30, its lowest since Aug. 26. US gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,793.5.