Gold ETFs log first monthly outflows in five months, shows data

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by domestic mutual funds logged their first monthly outflows in five months.

In July, these investment vehicles saw net outflows — the difference between the amount mobilised and the redemptions — of Rs 457 crore.

This was only the third month of net outflows in the past year.

The latest bout of outflows come amid a sharp surge in the .

In July, the benchmark rallied nearly 9 per cent. Typically, risk assets and safe havens, such as gold, move in opposite directions. When tend to correct, investors seek refuge in .

Globally, over $4.5 billion got yanked out of ETFs. So far this calendar year, however, ETFs have seen net inflows of $10 billion.

By comparison, inflows into domestic are muted at Rs 490 crore on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Domestic gold prices are up 7 per cent YTD, even as the is flat after the latest upmove.