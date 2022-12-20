JUST IN
Gold unchanged, silver jumps Rs 300; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,490
Tech check: Gold to see fresh rally only above Rs 54,400, Silver Rs 68,600
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,220
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,530
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,880
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Gold prices fall, silver rises in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Gold futures likely to re-test Rs 55,550; Silver on course to Rs 71,350
Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440
All that glitters: Gold prices ahead of Sensex on YTD, five-year basis
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Balrampur Chini, PNB
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold falls by Rs 380, silver jumps; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,110

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,600 after the prices remain unchanged from previous day, according to the GoodReturns website

Topics
gold and silver prices | Gold Prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold

Gold prices witnessed a drop of Rs 380 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,110. Silver prices, on the other hand, witnessed a jump of Rs 200 and is selling at Rs 69,500 per kg.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,600 after the price remain unchanged from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,110 and Rs 49,600, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently selling at Rs 54,260 and Rs 49,750 respectively.

In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,190 and Rs 50,730 respectively.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,731-$1,748 range.

The metal has fallen below A rising wedge, which has been confirmed as a top pattern. Even though the wedge does not suggest a target, it does indicate a reversal of the short uptrend from $1,615.59.

A break above $1,803 could lead to a gain into $1,820-$1,847 range.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 69,300, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 73,100 in Chennai. Spot silver was flat at $22.94, platinum rose 0.1% to $981.00 and palladium slipped 0.2% to $1,665.26.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 08:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.