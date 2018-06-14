Gold futures up by 0.31% to Rs 31,239 on global cues

-
ALSO READ
Gold price hits a 15-month high since demonetisation in November 2016
Gold softens by Rs 25 on muted demand; silver remains steady
Gold hits 1-month high on weak dollar, holiday trade
Gold price plunges by Rs 350 on lackluster demand, silver slides below 40K
Gold slips to three-week low as dollar holds firm
-
Gold prices went up by 0.31 per cent to Rs 31,239 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from overseas markets.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August month rose by Rs 96, or 0.31 per cent to Rs 31,239 per 10 grams in business turnover of 511 lots.
Likewise, the yellow metal for delivery in October month contract was trading higher by Rs 58, or 0.18 per cent to Rs 31,492 per 10 grams in 1 lot.
Analysts said participants created fresh positions in line with a firm trend overseas.
Globally, gold rose 0.11 per cent to USD 1,300.20 an ounce in Singapore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU